Plants Vs Zombies 3 is shutting down for 'major overhaul'
From today, players will no longer be able to download the game or make in-app purchases.
October 16, 2024
EA has announced that Plants Vs Zombies 3 will no longer be playable from November 15, with the publisher removing the game from app stores today so that it can undergo "a major overhaul".
The tower defense threequel soft launched in January, but received an unenthusiastic response from players over the last nine months. Users on Reddit and beyond have heavily criticized Plant Vs Zombies 3, citing poor technical performance and off-putting aggressive pay-to-win mechanics.
EA released a blog post stating that it will continue to work on the game, offering no target date for a re-launch. "We're excited to re-tool the game and bring you an even better PvZ3 experience soon! In the meantime, keep an eye on our social channels for updates."
Popped cap
The mass layoffs that have swept the industry also affected EA earlier this year. In February, EA announced that it was laying off 5% of its workforce, despite its executives earning $60 million the same fiscal year.
The Madden publisher has stated that it is undergoing a restructuring and implementing a change in strategy, moving away from developing licensed games after the third game in its Jedi trilogy. The Respawn-developed Jedi duology has amassed over 40 million players to date.
Read more about:EA
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Aug 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45Jul 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42Apr 30, 2024