Sponsored By

EA will spend over $125 million laying off 5 percent of its workforce

The publisher is implementing a sweeping restructuring plan that will also result in project cancellations and office closures.

Chris Kerr

February 28, 2024

2 Min Read
The EA logo on a crimson background
Image via EA

EA is laying off 5 percent of its workforce and moving away from licensed IPs it doesn't believe can deliver success in a "changing industry."

In an SEC filing, the EA Sports FC and Star Wars Jedi developer said the restructuring plan will enable it to "drive durable growth, strong cash-flow, and stockholder returns."

EA expects to spend between $125 million to $165 million on the restructuring plan, which is expected to be "substantially complete" by December 31, 2024.

"These charges consist of approximately $50 million to $65 million associated with office space reductions, approximately $40 million to $55 million related to employee severance and employee-related costs, and $35 million to $45 million in costs associated with licensor commitments," reads the filing.

In a business update shared with employees earlier today, EA boss Andrew Wilson spent three hefty paragraphs discussing how EA is well-positioned to achieve nebulous goals like "entertaining massive online communities" and "telling blockbuster stories" before actually stating how many jobs are at risk.

Eventually, he confirmed the company expects to make approximately 5 percent of its workforce redundant, but claimed EA will aim to help impacted team members find new roles internally before cutting jobs. He added that EA will also be optimizing its "global real estate footprint" to better support its business, sunsetting some unnamed projects, and "moving away from [the] development of future licensed IP."

"I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company," wrote Wilson. "While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams."

EA previously laid off around 800 employees in March 2023, despite Wilson claiming the company was operating from a "position of strength."

Mass layoffs have become commonplace in 2024. Major companies including Microsoft, Sony, Unity, Embracer, and many others have all cut jobs in the name of sustainability, driving growth, or supercharging shareholder value.

EA's latest cuts only add to the wave of uncertainty that is sweeping across the game industry, leaving a trail of talented developers in its wake. 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Business
Texas Chain Saw Massacre nets 5.6 million players as Black Tower takes over developmentTexas Chain Saw Massacre nets 5.6 million players as Black Tower takes over development
byJustin Carter
Feb 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Players characters in Black Desert Online.
Business
Black Desert Online nets €2 billion and 55 million playersBlack Desert Online nets €2 billion and 55 million players
byJustin Carter
Feb 28, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC
Google Play Games aims to capture Android and iOS mobile game revenue on PC

Feb 28, 2024

Design
How Graphite Labs created a Pong-like in qomp2
Featured Blog | How Graphite Labs created a Pong-like in qomp2

Feb 28, 2024

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024