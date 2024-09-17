Sponsored By

Respawn's Star Wars Jedi franchise tops 40 million players

40 million players live within Cal Kestis.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 17, 2024

2 Min Read
Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Image via Respawn/EA.

According to EA's Laura Miele, the Star Wars Jedi franchise has earned over 40 million players in its nearly five-year lifetime.

During a presentation for the company's investor call (and spotted by VGC), Miele revealed the milestone, and further said EA's entire run of Star Wars games has topped $5 billion in net bookings.

Using this metric, she further claimed EA has "delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time."

It's unclear how this translates to sales for Respawn's action-adventure franchise. In fact, EA has been continuously cagey on the commercial performance of 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which just arrived on last-gen (read: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) today.

The Star Wars games that were, are, and shall come to pass

EA secured an exclusivity deal to make "core" console Star Wars games in October 2014. Thus far, its output includes the Jedi games, DICE's Star Wars Battlefront duology, and EA Motive's Star Wars Squadrons.

EA's time with the franchise has also resulted in two high-profile cancellations: "Project Ragtag" from Visceral Games, and more recently, a first-person shooter in the works by Respawn.

Following the controversial launch of DICE's Star Wars Battlefront II, Disney began letting other third-party studios make games for the franchise. Along with Zynga's Star Wars Hunters and Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, Quantic Dream is developing Star Wars Eclipse.

Saber Interactive, recently known for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II, is also working on a remake of BioWare's 2005 game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Bit Reactor, another EA studio, is also still working on a Star Wars strategy game.

Speaking to the Jedi games, Miele added that Respawn is at work on Star Wars Jedi 3, and that it would be "the final chapter" of the series. Last year, series director Stig Asmussen departed Respawn for undisclosed reasons.

There have been a lot of Star Wars games, and last year, Game Developer looked back on lessons learned from the always-enduring franchise.

Read more about:

EA

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of 2025's Early Access game, Starlight Re:volver.
Business
New studio Pahdo Labs formed by Capcom and Riot Games alumsNew studio Pahdo Labs formed by Capcom and Riot Games alums
byJustin Carter
Sep 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Splash art for the Struckd game development tool.
Business
Unity brings Struckd UGC tool to web platform CrazyGamesUnity brings Struckd UGC tool to web platform CrazyGames
byJustin Carter
Sep 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song singDeep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song sing
byJoseph Humfrey
Sep 17, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Alekon lets players make the picture perfect photo albumAlekon lets players make the picture perfect photo album
byJoel Couture
Sep 16, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UXDeep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UX
byValeska Martins, Ellinor Zetterman
Sep 12, 2024
13 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal KingdomGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: The Animal Kingdom
byWinifred Phillips
Sep 13, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
PlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyaltyPlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyalty
byJames McWhirter
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read