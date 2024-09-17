Respawn's Star Wars Jedi franchise tops 40 million players

According to EA's Laura Miele, the Star Wars Jedi franchise has earned over 40 million players in its nearly five-year lifetime.

During a presentation for the company's investor call (and spotted by VGC), Miele revealed the milestone, and further said EA's entire run of Star Wars games has topped $5 billion in net bookings.

Using this metric, she further claimed EA has "delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time."

It's unclear how this translates to sales for Respawn's action-adventure franchise. In fact, EA has been continuously cagey on the commercial performance of 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which just arrived on last-gen (read: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) today.

The Star Wars games that were, are, and shall come to pass

EA secured an exclusivity deal to make "core" console Star Wars games in October 2014. Thus far, its output includes the Jedi games, DICE's Star Wars Battlefront duology, and EA Motive's Star Wars Squadrons.

EA's time with the franchise has also resulted in two high-profile cancellations: "Project Ragtag" from Visceral Games, and more recently, a first-person shooter in the works by Respawn.

Following the controversial launch of DICE's Star Wars Battlefront II, Disney began letting other third-party studios make games for the franchise. Along with Zynga's Star Wars Hunters and Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, Quantic Dream is developing Star Wars Eclipse.

Saber Interactive, recently known for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II, is also working on a remake of BioWare's 2005 game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Bit Reactor, another EA studio, is also still working on a Star Wars strategy game.

Speaking to the Jedi games, Miele added that Respawn is at work on Star Wars Jedi 3, and that it would be "the final chapter" of the series. Last year, series director Stig Asmussen departed Respawn for undisclosed reasons.

There have been a lot of Star Wars games, and last year, Game Developer looked back on lessons learned from the always-enduring franchise.