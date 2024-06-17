EA execs earned $60 million in 2024 despite layoffs and office closures

U.S. publisher EA has revealed how much its executives netted during FY2024, a 12-month period that saw it deliver annual net bookings of $7.43 billion but also cut 5 percent of its global workforce.

As noted in the company's annual Proxy Statement, which details its executive compensation plan, EA's named executive officers collectively earned over $60 million during the last fiscal year. That total includes individual base salaries, stock awards, and incentive plan compensation.

The biggest earner was EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who took home over $25.6 million after helping the company execute on "key strategic and operating objectives" such as restructuring the business around the new-look EA Sports and EA Entertainment pillars and launching the EA Sports FC brand.

Wilson was also lauded for overseeing "a year of continued employee satisfaction scores above industry benchmarks" and strategically aligning studio leadership to "support franchise development and success."

For those curious how compensation shakes out at the very top of a company like EA, Wilson earned a base salary of $1.3 million and received $20.4 million in stock awards. He then netted another $3.44 million via a non-equity incentive plan. Other payments included almost $500,000 in personal security benefits.

EA explained that during the 2024 fiscal year, the annual total compensation of its median employee was $148,704. That means Wilson earned 172 times more than your median EA worker. Wilson also earned significantly more in 2024 than in both 2023 ($20.6M) and 2022 ($19.8M).

The second-highest earning EA exec during the last fiscal year was Laura Miele, president of EA entertainment, technology, and central development. Miele received over $12 million, including a base salary of $820,385, stock awards worth $10.05 million, and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $1.2 million.

She was credited with overseeing the delivery of new titles including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, leading the central development services and technology organization, and overseeing plans to "deliver AI-driven business and development efficiencies."

We've taken the liberty of posting EA's full executive compensation table below. You can read the full breakdown on EA's investor relation page.