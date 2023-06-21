EA restructure divides business into EA Entertainment and EA Sports

Electronic Arts is splitting itself apart into two separate divisions. As part of its next business strategy, what was once EA Games is now EA Entertainment and EA Sports.

Per CEO Andrew Wilson, this move will "further empower our creative teams so that we might realize our strategic vision. [...] These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities."

EA Entertainment will encompass licensed IP and the publisher's big franchises (see: Battlefield, Mass Effect and Dead Space) and their respective developers. The EA Originals banner also falls under this label, as does the company's mobile titles such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

Laura Miele, EA's current COO, will be this division's president. Other key figures include Vince Zampella (overseer of Respawn and DICE), Samantha Ryan (BioWare, Maxis), and Jeff Karp (mobile).

Meanwhile, EA Sports covers the developer's array of licensed sports franchises, which often drive EA's revenue streams. Cam Weber, a longtime developer on its football games, will be studio president.

Though Wilson will continue to preside over both groups, the aim is for each label to give its respective presidents more control over budget and company decisions.

EA's 2023 moves

The reorganization into EA Sports and EA Entertainment continues the developer's recent business shifts. Earlier in the month, it was reported that EA was shifting developer duties for BioWare's Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO over to third-party studio Broadsword.

With Broadsword on The Old Republic, the aim is for BioWare to prioritize its Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises.

On the sports side, EA has begun gradually shifting some of its long-running franchises into bearing the "EA Sports" moniker. This first began with this year's EA Sports FC, and will continue with next year's college football-focused title.

Amidst all this, Wilson claims EA's business "remains strong."