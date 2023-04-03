Panache's Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has sold 1.5 million copies

Developer Panache Digital Games announced its survival title Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey has sold 1.5 million copies.

Panache called the milestone "significant," in part because the game released in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with seven developers to its name. In the the four years since, the staff has increased to "50 strong and growing!" The game was previously reported to have sold 1 million copies in May 2021.

Ancestors is the studio's debut (and currently, its only) title. Players control the member of a hominid clan tasked with ensuring the survival of their people, and eventually their evolution into the modern human race.

The game's biggest claim to fame is its creative director Patrice Désilets, who previously directed several of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed games. He founded Panache in 2014, and announced Ancestors the following year.

In 2017, the studio was one of the first developers signed on to 2K's indie publishing label Private Division. The publisher would go on to publish other titles such as 2019's The Outer Worlds and 2022's Rollerdrome, along with this year's Kerbal Space Program 2.