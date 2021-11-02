Niantic is shutting down Harry Potter: Wizards Unite after less than three years.

The AR title, which asks players to explore the real-world in a bid to keep the wizarding world safe, will be removed from app stores on December 6, 2021, and shuttered on January 31, 2022.

Niantic indicated the closure was part of its plan to deliver a "two-year narrative story arc that will soon complete," adding that "not all games are meant to last forever."

"Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods," wrote the company in a blog post.

"Looking ahead, the power of AR allows us to layer many magical worlds on top of the real world, and there is so much potential out there that we’ve yet to explore."

Niantic, best known for creating Pokemon Go, recently called time on Catan: World Explorers after hitting a design roadblock. Earlier this week, the company also launched Pikmin Bloom, the first in a series of AR titles created in partnership with Nintendo.

The studio currently has nine games and apps in the development pipeline, and said it will take lessons learned on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite into future projects.

The company has put together an FAQ for players that explains what they should expect over the coming months.