Pikmin Bloom is Niantic's latest attempt to get people moving

Niantic has finally introduced the world to Pikmin Bloom, the first in a slate of AR projects developed in partnership with Nintendo.

As with other Niantic titles, Pikmin Bloom is an AR experience for mobile devices that encourages players to get active and explore the real-world by letting them nurture and collect Pikmin as they wander.

Flowers will also bloom along the paths players create as they walk, leaving a trail of color in their wake and allowing them to gather petals that can be planted elsewhere.

At the end of each day, players will be able to review the number of steps they took and the routes they walked, and could even be gifted special postcards by one of their devoted Pikmin.

Pikmin Bloom was teased earlier this year when Niantic announced it would be co-developing a series of mobile titles that leverage popular Nintendo characters and franchises.

The AR title is the first to come out of Niantic's Tokyo Studio since it was opened in 2018, and will launch on the App Store and Google Play in the coming days.