informa
/
/
Announcements
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
Business
News

Niantic to shut down Catan: World Explorers after hitting design roadblock

"Trying to adapt such a well-designed board game to a global, location-based MMO game was a tough challenge."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 20, 2021

Niantic is shutting down Catan: World Explorers around a year after it was soft-launched. The AR title will be permanently sunsetted on November 18, 2021, having made its early access debut in July 2020.

The game is currently available in a select number of countries including New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, and Switzerland, but ongoing design issues mean World Explorers is being pulled from app stores today and will never officially see the light of day.

Players affected by the shutdown will be able to take advantage of increased bonuses and item discounts in the coming weeks, but will be prevented from making additional real-money purchases.

"The team originally set out to build a game that turned the world into a Catan gameboard. We had a vision for trading, harvesting, and building up the world in seasonal play and resetting the board each month, just like you do for each new game you play at home," explained the dev team in a forum post.

"But trying to adapt such a well-designed board game to a global, location-based Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game was a tough challenge. We're so proud of the game we made, however we got a little too complicated and a little too far from the original Catan game."

Niantic has produced a range of location-based AR titles based on popular franchises, including Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and an untitled Pikmin project that's still in development. Although the studio struggled to work its magic on the Catan franchise, it said it would learn from its mistakes on future projects.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more