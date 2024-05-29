Sponsored By

MultiVersus returns with over 114K concurrent players at launch

WB's IP fighter came back with Steam player numbers not too far behind the peak of its open beta back in 2022.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for the newly relaunched MultiVersus.
Image via Player First Games/WB Games.

The newly relaunched IP fighter MultiVersus has arrived on Steam with a softer launch compared to its 2022 beta. Per SteamDB, it opened with 114,515 concurrent players, down 25.4 percent from its peak of 153,433 players two years ago.

Before being delisted in the summer of 2023, MultiVersus was the talk of the town. Its beta garnered 20 million players across all systems within a month and was briefly the most-played Steam Deck game at the time.

Player First Games took it offline to rework the progression system and release cadence for new fighters. The new version, developed in Unreal Engine 5, comes with a PvE mode and new fighters like Jason Voorhees and The Matrix's Agent Smith.

MultiVersus is prepared to continue the fight

Currently, neither Player First or WB Games have said anything about its numbers across all systems. In the past, WB Interactive president David Haddad called MultiVersus "an important critical step" into free-to-play games.

Despite the sizable numbers, its recent Steam reviews have been "Mixed": criticism has been aimed at the game's slowness, along with its monetization systems, particularly as it relates to unlocking more fighters.

When MultiVersus was in beta, director Tony Hyunh indicated WB Games would actively ensure it had a long life. But that was well before WB was willing to decry games like Suicide Squad, which it previously touted as part of a big live-service push.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Soldiers in key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023).
Business
Activision awarded $14.5 million in Call of Duty cheatmaker suitActivision awarded $14.5 million in Call of Duty cheatmaker suit
byJustin Carter
May 29, 2024
1 Min Read
A set of Joker cards in Balatro.
Business
Balatro dev gives look at first prototype, Joker PokerBalatro dev gives look at first prototype, Joker Poker
byJustin Carter
May 29, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read
The logo of Saber Interactive.
Production
What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?What's made Saber Interactive such a long-lasting studio?
byBryant Francis
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

a view of city buildings at night
Programming
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II

May 29, 2024

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

people playing Nintendo Switch
Business
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition
How acquiring Shiver Entertainment helps Nintendo navigate its next-generation transition

May 22, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set