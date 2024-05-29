MultiVersus returns with over 114K concurrent players at launch

The newly relaunched IP fighter MultiVersus has arrived on Steam with a softer launch compared to its 2022 beta. Per SteamDB, it opened with 114,515 concurrent players, down 25.4 percent from its peak of 153,433 players two years ago.

Before being delisted in the summer of 2023, MultiVersus was the talk of the town. Its beta garnered 20 million players across all systems within a month and was briefly the most-played Steam Deck game at the time.

Player First Games took it offline to rework the progression system and release cadence for new fighters. The new version, developed in Unreal Engine 5, comes with a PvE mode and new fighters like Jason Voorhees and The Matrix's Agent Smith.

MultiVersus is prepared to continue the fight

Currently, neither Player First or WB Games have said anything about its numbers across all systems. In the past, WB Interactive president David Haddad called MultiVersus "an important critical step" into free-to-play games.

Despite the sizable numbers, its recent Steam reviews have been "Mixed": criticism has been aimed at the game's slowness, along with its monetization systems, particularly as it relates to unlocking more fighters.

When MultiVersus was in beta, director Tony Hyunh indicated WB Games would actively ensure it had a long life. But that was well before WB was willing to decry games like Suicide Squad, which it previously touted as part of a big live-service push.