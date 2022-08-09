Player First and Warner Bros.' MultiVersus has hit another milestone at 10 million players. The statistics website tracker.gg revealed the WB fighting game currently boasts 10.3 million players at time of writing.

MultiVersus has been a success since its launch in late July. Currently still in beta, its first day boasted over 140,000 players on Steam. It was later reported as the most played game on the Steam Deck handheld.

Most of the game's player base appears to be on consoles. Of those 10 million players, nearly 69,000 are playing on Steam.

Though the game's first season has been indefinitely delayed from its original August 9 date, that hasn't stopped players from digging into the WB platform fighter. Upon full release, the first season will feature DLC characters Rick and Morty, ranked mode, and a battle pass.

During EVO 2022, MultiVersus had its debut tournament at the annual fighting game competition. It's clear, through both the fighting game community, and its player count, that the game will have some legs for the foreseeable future.

Amidst concerns about the game's lifespan following WB's merger with Discovery, game director Tony Huynh confirmed that MultiVersus was unaffected by company shakeups.

Licensed games keep getting bigger and more popular

Currently, MultiVersus stands as one of the biggest licensed games of the year. The additional success of games such as Marvel's Spider-Man series, or the various crossovers that Fortnite has with licensed characters, means we'll surely be getting more of them.

Recently, Arc System Works CEO Minoru Kikooda said that licenses like WB or Marvel would be a boon to the future of fighting games. Going forward, his company will make a greater effort to pursue licenses it wants to make games for.

"In the future, if we have such an opportunity, we are actively pushing to collaborate with new IP owners," said Kikooda. "We need to expand fighting game communities through IP."