Tony Huynh, game director of Player First Games' recently released (and very popular) MultiVersus, revealed on Twitter that the game is unaffected by the current shakeups at Warner Bros. in the aftermath of its merger with the Discovery Channel in April 2022.

Huynh was concise in his tweet on the matter: "We are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger." This came following the news that MultiVersus' debut season has been indefinitely delayed of its intended August 9 release.

Now known as Warner Bros. Discovery, things have been tumultuous for Warner Bros. this week. Both the live-action Batgirl and animated Scooby-Doo films were canceled ahead of their expected releases on the basis of being tax write offs, and that news comes alongside several HBO Max series being unexpectedly canceled and several more remain in limbo.

The future of Warner Bros. Games has been a big question mark since 2020, when previous parent company AT&T was reportedly prepared to sell it off to interested parties, including Microsoft.

MultiVersus went into open beta in late July, and has quickly become an incredibly popular game, particularly on Steam. Valve recently revealed that the IP fighting game is the most played title on its handheld Steam Deck system.

For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 4, 2022

The release of MultiVersus' debut season would've seen Morty from Rick & Morty join the game's roster, but he too has been delayed. Rick will be released on his own during season one at a later date.

"We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players," wrote Player First. "We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can."

