Sponsored By

Update: Take-Two responds to recent Popcore layoffs: "No comment"

Popcare's layoffs occurred earlier this month, according to ex-staff, and come almost two years after the studio was acquired by Zynga.

Justin Carter

February 26, 2024

1 Min Read
An old woman in a parking lot in Parking Jam 3D.
Image via Popcore.

At a Glance

  • The widescale (and currently unspecified) cuts at Popcare are today's third set of game industry layoffs.

Update (2/26/24): A spokesperson for Take-Two said it has "no comment to give on the Popcore layoffs."

Earlier this month, the Grand Theft Auto publisher revealed it was preparing cost reduction plans after lowering its financial outlook for the current fiscal year.

At the time, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company had "no current plans" to conduct layoffs, as other studios have done. But plans have evidently changed since then.

Original story: Layoffs occurred at mobile studio Popcore earlier in February, according to employees who've been affected. These mark the third set of layoffs revealed today behind Supermassive Games and Die Gute Fabrik.

Several ex-staff revealed on LinkedIn they were hit by the Berlin developer's recent layoff wave. According to growth specialist Anna Mikhalovskaia, these reductions were "company-wide."

"I was laid off together with my beloved colleagues," she wrote. "While it's always challenging to say goodbye, I'm immensely grateful for the experiences and growth this opportunity brought me."

At time of writing, it's unclear how many workers specifically were affected. But members from the design, QA, and engineering teams confirmed they were impacted.

"All adventures come to an end, and so did mine at Popcore," added lead designer Alex Zenicks.

Popcore was founded in 2018, and has developed titles such as Scavenger Hunt and Parking Jam 3D. In 2022, the studio was acquired by Rollic, a subsidiary of Take-Two (via Zynga).

Zynga specifically acquired it for its puzzle games, which would help Rollic stand as a "leading hyper casual publisher."

Game Developer has reached out to Take-Two and Popcore for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Edward Kenway+crew in key art for Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.
Business
Assassin's Creed IV's player count rises post-Skull & Bones launchAssassin's Creed IV's player count rises post-Skull & Bones launch
byJustin Carter
Feb 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art of a soldier in DICE's Battlefield 2042.
Business
Marcus Lehto exits Battlefield developer Ridgeline GamesMarcus Lehto exits Battlefield developer Ridgeline Games
byJustin Carter
Feb 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024

Design
The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work
Featured Blog | The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work

Feb 23, 2024

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024