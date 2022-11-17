Zynga subsidiary Rollic has purchased German mobile studio Popcore for an undlsclosed fee.

Rollic specializes in publishing free-to-play hyper casual titles, and was acquired by Zynga in 2020. Zynga, meanwhile, was recently purchased by Take-Two Interactive at a valuation of $12.7 billion.

Popcore is viewed by Zynga as a "leader in the puzzle genre," with the Berlin-based studio having worked on chart-topping titles including Parking Jam 3D and Pull the Pin! – both of which were the most downloaded titles on the U.S. Apple App Store for a time.

Zynga said the deal will help establish Rollic as a leading hyper casual publisher, while Rollic CEO Burak Vardal said Popcore's ability to experiment rapidly and implement nimble development practices will make the studio a perfect cultural fit.

"Combining allows us to build more gaming experiences that emphasize meaningful, lasting engagement," added Vardal. "Furthermore, our mutual user base with Popcore will represent a great combination of new players and long-term retaining users."