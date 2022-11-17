informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Zynga acquires German mobile studio Popcore through Rollic publishing label

Zynga believes the deal will help establish Rollic as a leading hyper casual publisher.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 17, 2022
Popcore artwork

Zynga subsidiary Rollic has purchased German mobile studio Popcore for an undlsclosed fee.

Rollic specializes in publishing free-to-play hyper casual titles, and was acquired by Zynga in 2020. Zynga, meanwhile, was recently purchased by Take-Two Interactive at a valuation of $12.7 billion.

Popcore is viewed by Zynga as a "leader in the puzzle genre," with the Berlin-based studio having worked on chart-topping titles including Parking Jam 3D and Pull the Pin! – both of which were the most downloaded titles on the U.S. Apple App Store for a time.

Zynga said the deal will help establish Rollic as a leading hyper casual publisher, while Rollic CEO Burak Vardal said Popcore's ability to experiment rapidly and implement nimble development practices will make the studio a perfect cultural fit.

"Combining allows us to build more gaming experiences that emphasize meaningful, lasting engagement," added Vardal. "Furthermore, our mutual user base with Popcore will represent a great combination of new players and long-term retaining users."

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more