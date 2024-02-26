Saltsea Chronicles developer Die Gute Fabrik disbands

Saltsea Chronicles developer Die Gute Fabrik is halting production and laying off its development team.

The studio shared the news on X and explained it has been struggling due to the "challenging funding and investment scene in games right now."

"We downed tools earlier this month and have been doing our best to support the team who'll be looking for work from mid-March."

Although the official word is that Die Gute Fabrik is going into hibernation, the studio will only resurface if it can secure funding. Until then, the development team will be departing alongside co-owners Nils Deneken and Hannah Nicklin, the latter of whom had been serving as CEO and studio lead.

Die Gute Fabrik will continue to operate as a business entity in order to "service" its past projects, but will only resume production under the stewardship of Deneken if it can secure funding in the years to come.

Both Saltsea Chronicles and Mutazione will remain on sale, and the studio said purchasing its titles remains the best way to support the team.

Die Gute Fabrik has created a Staff Hiring Sheet to highlight the work of those being laid off in the hopes of finding them new roles.

This is the latest in a rapidly growing number of layoffs and closures that has decimated the industry in 2023 and 2024, with thousands of people having lost their jobs in recent months.