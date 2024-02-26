The Quarry developer Supermassive confirms it's planning layoffs

Until Dawn, The Quarry, and Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games has confirmed it will be laying off some employees.

In a statement shared on Linkedin, the UK studio said it's undertaking a "reorganization" program that will result in some job losses.

It's unclear how many workers will be laid off, but an internal email seen by Bloomberg indicates that 150 roles are currently at risk and that 90 people will ultimately lose their jobs.

Supermassive explained it needs to reorganize to overcome "significant challenges" but said it didn't take the decision lightly.

"We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all of our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible," reads the statement.

"We're committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company."

Supermassive Games just went through a change in leadership

The news comes just weeks after Supermassive co-founders Joe Samuels and Pete Samuels departed the company. The duo had led the studio for 15 years but stepped away due to personal reasons.

Pete Samuels was succeeded as CEO by Robert Henrysoon, a partner at Nordisk Games and former interim CEO of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios.

After stepping into the role, Henrysson said he wanted to turn Supermassive into one of the world's leading development studios and claimed the company was just "getting started."

Supermassive claims to have over 350 employees on its website, so the upcoming layoffs would represent a significant workforce reduction based on the numbers shared by Bloomberg.

Game Developer has reached out to Supermassive for more information on the reorganization plan.