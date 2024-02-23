Sponsored By

Diablo and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater support studio Disruptive Games has made layoffs

'Disruptive Games has sadly had to let go of many amazing, talented game developers.'

Chris Kerr

February 23, 2024

2 Min Read
The Disruptive logo on a crimson background
Image via Disruptive

Disruptive Games has laid off an unknown number of employees.

Multiple posts on social media indicate the layoffs have impacted staff in a variety of roles including producers, artists, audio designers, and writers.

"Disruptive Games has sadly had to let go of many amazing, talented game developers. If anyone in my network has open roles in any discipline, please reach out and I will refer you to some of the most compassionate, dedicated, growth-minded individuals I've ever had the pleasure of working with," said Disruptive director of game design, Sean Stahl, on Linkedin.

The news was corroborated by some who were caught in the layoffs, although it seems like Disruptive hasn't announced the cuts at the time of writing.

"It's with sadness that I announce I was impacted by layoffs, and I'm currently looking for a new position as Senior Environment Artist. Thank you in advance for your support and opportunities you have," said former Disruptive artist, Guillaume Hecht.

"I've been affected by layoffs hitting Disruptive Games and as such am now looking for my next chapter in game dev," added former senior technical producer Caydence Funk.

Another post from former Disruptive producer Trivia Fox indicates that around 15 people have lost their jobs–although the actual number could be higher.

Based in California, Disruptive is an independent studio that has worked on notable franchises like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Diablo. The company is currently working on a "secret project" in tandem with Amazon Games.

The fully-remote company was advertising open positions on Linkedin around a month ago and in a 'General Application' posted on its website says it's still looking to expand.

Game industry layoffs in 2023 and 2024

It's unclear why Disruptive has downsized, although the studio isn't alone in choosing to cut jobs. 2024 has seen the wave of layoffs that began in 2023 continue to wreak havoc, costing thousands of people their jobs as major companies look to downsize and restructure—often in the name of driving profits and appeasing investors.

Game Developer has reached out to Disruptive for more information.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key artwork for Suicide Squad
Business
Warner Bros. bracing for 'tough' quarter after Suicide Squad underperformsWarner Bros. bracing for 'tough' quarter after Suicide Squad underperforms
byChris Kerr
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.
Business
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first weekDeep Rock Galactic: Survivor sells 500,000 units in its first week
byJustin Carter
Feb 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report
Featured Blog | Data You May Have Missed From GDC’s 2024 State of the Industry Report

Feb 23, 2024

Design
The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work
Featured Blog | The graveyard of features in games: when stuff that seemed promising just doesn’t work

Feb 23, 2024

Design
Designing maps that complement game mechanics
Designing maps that complement game mechanics

Feb 22, 2024