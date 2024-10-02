Sponsored By

Krafton and Pocketpair partner to bring Palworld to mobile platforms

PUBG Studio will oversee the mobile version and strive to 'faithfully reinterpret' the core experience.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

October 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Two creatures frolicking in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

Krafton has penned a licensing agreement with Pocketpair to bring Palworld to mobile platforms.

The Korean company explained the project will be overseen by PUBG: Battlegrounds developer PUBG Studios.

In a translated press release, Krafton said it will "faithfully reinterpret and implement" the core elements of Palworld.

Palworld launched earlier this year for console and PC and has attracted over 25 million players.

The title has been compared to Pokemon over its inclusion of recruitable monsters (captured via a ball-tossing mechanic), but there are some key differences between the two franchises–including the fact Palworld's adorable creatures can wield firearms.

Even so, the similarities have pricked the ears of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, which recently filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair.

In response, Pocketpair said it's "unaware of the specific patents" it has supposedly violated and described the situation as "truly unfortunate."

Pocketpair is full steam ahead on Palworld

Pocketpair remains keen to expand the franchise. Its partnership with Krafton has been announced a few months after the Japanese company formed Palworld Entertainment in tandem with Sony Music and Aniplex to "develop new businesses associated with the hit game."

"The joint venture will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with Palworld, outside of the interactive game," reads a press release issued in July.

"[Our] efforts will begin with the development of exclusive merchandise based on the game—which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024."

Krafton, meanwhile, will be developing a mobile version of Palworld alongside a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush.

The company, which recently acquired Tango Gamesworks from Microsoft, confirmed it plans to create a sequel to the critically acclaimed rhythmic adventure during a recent interview with Game Developer.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Studio Black Flag's Orphan Age.
Business
Orphan Age dev Studio Black Flag closes down after publisher splitOrphan Age dev Studio Black Flag closes down after publisher split
byJustin Carter
Oct 2, 2024
2 Min Read
A Scorpius ship in Star Citizen.
Business
Report: Cloud Imperium enacts temporary 7-day work mandate for Star Citizen devsReport: Cloud Imperium enacts temporary 7-day work mandate for Star Citizen devs
byJustin Carter
Oct 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The logo for Owlcat games against a dark background lit by neon lights.
Business
Owlcat Games says devs must learn how to usurp established titlesOwlcat Games says devs must learn how to usurp established titles
byBryant Francis
Oct 2, 2024
5 Min Read
A screenshot of Dying Light: The Beast. A zombie lunges at the player character.
Production
Dying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finishDying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finish
byBryant Francis
Oct 1, 2024
6 Min Read
A blue ship from Breachway soars through the stars.
PC
Breachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertiseBreachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertise
byBryant Francis
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Don't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP developmentDon't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP development
byYarr Rash
Oct 1, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read