Krafton and Pocketpair partner to bring Palworld to mobile platforms
PUBG Studio will oversee the mobile version and strive to 'faithfully reinterpret' the core experience.
October 2, 2024
Krafton has penned a licensing agreement with Pocketpair to bring Palworld to mobile platforms.
The Korean company explained the project will be overseen by PUBG: Battlegrounds developer PUBG Studios.
In a translated press release, Krafton said it will "faithfully reinterpret and implement" the core elements of Palworld.
Palworld launched earlier this year for console and PC and has attracted over 25 million players.
The title has been compared to Pokemon over its inclusion of recruitable monsters (captured via a ball-tossing mechanic), but there are some key differences between the two franchises–including the fact Palworld's adorable creatures can wield firearms.
Even so, the similarities have pricked the ears of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, which recently filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair.
In response, Pocketpair said it's "unaware of the specific patents" it has supposedly violated and described the situation as "truly unfortunate."
Pocketpair is full steam ahead on Palworld
Pocketpair remains keen to expand the franchise. Its partnership with Krafton has been announced a few months after the Japanese company formed Palworld Entertainment in tandem with Sony Music and Aniplex to "develop new businesses associated with the hit game."
"The joint venture will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with Palworld, outside of the interactive game," reads a press release issued in July.
"[Our] efforts will begin with the development of exclusive merchandise based on the game—which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024."
Krafton, meanwhile, will be developing a mobile version of Palworld alongside a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush.
The company, which recently acquired Tango Gamesworks from Microsoft, confirmed it plans to create a sequel to the critically acclaimed rhythmic adventure during a recent interview with Game Developer.
