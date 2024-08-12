Sponsored By

Krafton acquires Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush franchise from Microsoft

The deal will enable Tango to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush series while exploring 'future projects.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Hi-Fi Rush
Image via Bethesda

PUBG maker Krafton has acquired Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks from Microsoft.

The move has pulled the Japanese studio back from the brink, with Microsoft having recently announced plans to shutter the Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within developer.

Krafton said the deal marks its first significant investment into the Japanese video game market and includes the rights to the Hi-Fi Rush franchise.

"As part of this strategic agreement, Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects," reads a press release.

"Krafton intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans. There will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi Rush game."

Krafton is attempting to expand its global footprint and bolster its portfolio with "innovative and high-quality content."

The purchase of Tango, which was acquired by Microsoft as part of its ZeniMax acquisition in 2021, fits the bill in that regard. Hi-Fi Rush quickly became one of the stand out titles in Xbox Game Studios' first-party roster when it shadow-dropped in January 2023. The project was met with critical acclaim and seemingly delivered the goods for Microsoft, with Xbox bosses stating it "did well" for the company.

Despite that apparent success, Microsoft chose to torch the studio alongside other ZeniMax subsidiaries including Arkane Austin and Alpha Dog Games. That announcement came months after the company laid off 1,900 workers across its video game division.

Tango and its employees have now found salvation in Krafton, which just reported record sales of £788.9 million ($1 billion) and operating profit of £369.2 million ($471.1 million) during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Read more about:

Top StoriesM&A

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Two people holding hands while playing Between
Design
'Touch can bring people together like nothing else': Sparking connections through video game intimacy'Touch can bring people together like nothing else': Sparking connections through video game intimacy
byChris Kerr
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Key art for 2023's Alan Wake II.
Business
Remedy's year opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projectsRemedy's year opens with revenue boost, focus on non-Alan Wake projects
byJustin Carter
Aug 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
The No More Robots logo
Business
'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing
byChris Kerr
Aug 7, 2024
7 Min Read
Artemis hoists up a Chimera on a grassy field in key art for Mythmatch.
Production
Making Mythmatch with a healthier team cultureMaking Mythmatch with a healthier team culture
byAlan Wen
Aug 2, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
From monopolies to tiny tools by solo devsFrom monopolies to tiny tools by solo devs
byNathalie Lawhead
Aug 12, 2024
34 Min Read
art of a tea pot brewing tea
Design
The Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmosThe Garden Path's savviest design decision: connecting to the cosmos
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 9, 2024
2 Min Read
A person holds an Xbox controller as zoom effects blur the background.
Business
Games peripherals become a $10 billion marketGames peripherals become a $10 billion market
byDom Tait
Aug 9, 2024
3 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan