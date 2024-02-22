Over 25 million people have played Palworld

Pocketpair's Palworld has now hit 25 million players worldwide in the month since its launch.

Sales-wise, the online survival game has particularly thrived on Steam, with 15 million copies sold. Within a week, Palworld reached 8 million Steam sales.

Meanwhile, Xbox players (via Game Pass) have reached 10 million, up from the initial 7 million players.

A month later, Palworld continues to perform well. On Steam, its concurrent player count is in the hundreds of thousands, and is one of Xbox's top paid PC games.

That initial success caught The Pokémon Company's attention, which said it would investigate allegations of copyright infringement. Currently, there's been no move on the matter either way.

Palworld's success sparked widespread conversation across the game development world. Sveral developers told Game Developer they were unsure what to glean from Palworld's success.

Some were glad to see it stick the landing, others consider its elevator pitch of "Pokémon with guns" a bleak sign of the times.

Palworld's success can be attributed to many factors, from its Pokémon-adjacent concept to releasing so early into 2024. But its larger impact on games won't really be felt until its first full year completes, if not much later.