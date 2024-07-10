Sponsored By

Pocketpair forms Palworld Entertainment with Sony Music and Aniplex to expand IP

'The joint venture will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 10, 2024

The Palworld Entertainment logo
Image via Palworld Entertainment

Palworld developer Pocketpair has partnered with Sony Music and Aniplex to form joint venture Palworld Entertainment.

The trio hope to "expand and develop new businesses associated with the hit game," which attracted over 25 million players worldwide within one month of its early access launch.

"The joint venture will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with Palworld, outside of the interactive game," reads a press release.

"[Our] efforts will begin with the development of exclusive merchandise based on the game—which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024."

Aniplex is a Japanese entertainment and media company known for producing and distributing anime movies and shows, selling merchandise, and even publishing video games. It is also asubsidiary of the Sony Group.

More Palworld in more places

Palworld Entertainment hopes its various domestic and licensing operations will accelerate the "multifaceted development" of Palworld and expand the IP.

The company is led by president and representative director, Takuro Mizobe, who also leads Palworld developer Pocketpair as CEO.

Game Developer spoke to Mizobe at Summer Game Fest 2024, where he attributed some of Palworld's meteoric success to its combination of adorable creature designs and automation mechanics that add something "new" to the survival experience.

You can read our full chat with Mizobe right here.

