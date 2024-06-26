Sponsored By

Hazelight's A Way Out has sold over 9 million since 2018 launch

It Takes Two has ended up being Hazelight's breakout hit, but A Way Out has been quietly building up its own audience.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Hazelight Studios' A Way Out.
Image via Hazelight Studios/EA.

A Way Out has now sold over nine million copies, said developer Hazelight Studios.

While celebrating the game's success, the studio noted the co-op game about a pair of escaped convicts was already profitable when it first released in 2018. Within its first two weeks, it sold 1 million copies, and it's been a solid seller in the years since.

That said, the Swedish studio's most recent game, It Takes Two from 2021, remains its top-seller. As of this past March, the co-op game (which is about divorced parents in the body of their child's dolls) sold 16 million units.

Given how popular It Takes Two has become in the last three years, it stands to reason a little of that light shined on Hazelight's debut title.

An EA Original success

At the time of its release, A Way Out was an early title launched under the EA Originals banner. Established as a home for games by small indie teams like Surgent Studios Tales of Kenzera: Zau, it's now expanded to include larger triple-A work such as Wild Hearts and Immortals of Aveum.

"The development was a wild ride," wrote Hazelight. "But even then, we never dared to dream of THIS many people playing our game!"

Earlier in June, the studio released a short video showing its mocap process for A Way Out (done by its own staff, due to budget), which can be watched here.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

