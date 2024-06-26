Hazelight's A Way Out has sold over 9 million since 2018 launch

June 26, 2024
A Way Out has now sold over nine million copies, said developer Hazelight Studios.
While celebrating the game's success, the studio noted the co-op game about a pair of escaped convicts was already profitable when it first released in 2018. Within its first two weeks, it sold 1 million copies, and it's been a solid seller in the years since.
That said, the Swedish studio's most recent game, It Takes Two from 2021, remains its top-seller. As of this past March, the co-op game (which is about divorced parents in the body of their child's dolls) sold 16 million units.
Given how popular It Takes Two has become in the last three years, it stands to reason a little of that light shined on Hazelight's debut title.
An EA Original success
At the time of its release, A Way Out was an early title launched under the EA Originals banner. Established as a home for games by small indie teams like Surgent Studios Tales of Kenzera: Zau, it's now expanded to include larger triple-A work such as Wild Hearts and Immortals of Aveum.
"The development was a wild ride," wrote Hazelight. "But even then, we never dared to dream of THIS many people playing our game!"
Earlier in June, the studio released a short video showing its mocap process for A Way Out (done by its own staff, due to budget), which can be watched here.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024