Sponsored By

Hazelight's second game released exactly three years ago, and may be its most successful title yet.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Cody and May in It Takes Two.
Image via Hazelight Studios/EA.

At a Glance

  • Beyond its own merits, word of mouth and being a family-focused game have likely helped It Takes Two's sales performance.

It Takes Two is now three years old, and to celebrate, Hazelight Studios' revealed over 16 million copies of the game have been sold. To date, it may be the studio's most successful title.

In that same post, Hazelight called it "mind-blowing that over 30 million fans have now played it! Love you all so much."

Hazelight's consistently bragged about its sophomore outing's success over the years. Previously, the platformer has sold 7 million copies in 2022, then 10 million in 2023.

It Takes Two is a two-player game, and one of a handful of games made with couch co-op in mind. That, and its central focus on relationships and parenting, has likely helped it grow over the years through word of mouth.

At launch, the game also came with a Friend Pass, wherein players could play with someone else who didn't have the game. It was effectively a "one for two" deal, and also probably helped it gain traction.

It Takes Two was also an awards darling. In 2021, it won Game of the Year and Best Family Game at the Game Awards, and Best Design at both the DICE Awards and GDCA Awards.

In 2022, it was revealed Amazon was planning to adapt It Takes Two for film. Hazelight's post gets at this, teasing this sales milestone would be the start to an "exciting year."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Sgt. Cortez in Timesplitters: Future Perfect.
Business
Free Radical's Steve Ellis looks back on attempted TimeSplitters revivalFree Radical's Steve Ellis looks back on attempted TimeSplitters revival
byJustin Carter
Mar 26, 2024
3 Min Read
A crowd gathers in San Francisco for Day of the Devs
Business
We asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscapeWe asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscape
byChris Kerr
Mar 26, 2024
9 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

A crowd gathers in San Francisco for Day of the Devs
Business
We asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscapeWe asked indies at Day of the Devs how to survive the game industry hellscape
byChris Kerr
Mar 26, 2024
9 Min Read
Developers speak at the advocacy microtalks GDC podium
Business
Advocacy microtalks at GDC directly confront enabling harassment campaignsAdvocacy microtalks at GDC directly confront enabling harassment campaigns
byImran Khan
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Sgt. Cortez in Timesplitters: Future Perfect.
Business
Free Radical's Steve Ellis looks back on attempted TimeSplitters revivalFree Radical's Steve Ellis looks back on attempted TimeSplitters revival
byJustin Carter
Mar 26, 2024
3 Min Read
Developers speak at the advocacy microtalks GDC podium
Business
Advocacy microtalks at GDC directly confront enabling harassment campaignsAdvocacy microtalks at GDC directly confront enabling harassment campaigns
byImran Khan
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
A corporate business meeting in Cyberpunk 2077.
Business
Analyst: Normalized layoffs have made threat of poached talent 'less worrisome' for employersAnalyst: Normalized layoffs have made threat of poached talent 'less worrisome' for employers
byJustin Carter
Mar 25, 2024
2 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024

Business
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team

Mar 25, 2024

Production
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche
AI NPC chat is like VR: probably cool but certainly niche.

Mar 25, 2024