It Takes Two is now three years old, and to celebrate, Hazelight Studios' revealed over 16 million copies of the game have been sold. To date, it may be the studio's most successful title.

In that same post, Hazelight called it "mind-blowing that over 30 million fans have now played it! Love you all so much."

Hazelight's consistently bragged about its sophomore outing's success over the years. Previously, the platformer has sold 7 million copies in 2022, then 10 million in 2023.

It Takes Two is a two-player game, and one of a handful of games made with couch co-op in mind. That, and its central focus on relationships and parenting, has likely helped it grow over the years through word of mouth.

At launch, the game also came with a Friend Pass, wherein players could play with someone else who didn't have the game. It was effectively a "one for two" deal, and also probably helped it gain traction.

It Takes Two was also an awards darling. In 2021, it won Game of the Year and Best Family Game at the Game Awards, and Best Design at both the DICE Awards and GDCA Awards.

In 2022, it was revealed Amazon was planning to adapt It Takes Two for film. Hazelight's post gets at this, teasing this sales milestone would be the start to an "exciting year."