It's been just over a month since Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters came to Netflix, and it's already the streamer's best games launch.

In its new financial report, Netflix revealed the bundle was its most successful launch on an installation and engagement level. MobileGamer reports the trilogy had 18 million downloads thus far, though neither Netflix or Rockstar corroborated those numbers.

Of the three games, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was said to be the most successful at 11.6 million downloads. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was second at 4.1 million, and Grand Theft Auto 3 at 2.4 million.

All three are well-regarded, and there's clearly a GTA fever amongst players. So it's not surprising the GTA Trilogy did well at Netflix. But the vagueness of its success may underline how much the streamer's games gambit hasn't fully taken off yet.

Previous reports claimed Netflix was considering in-game ads or charging for some games. Either would help get eyes on the service, which Netflix has been trying to make as big as its film and TV slate.

In the games section of its financial report, the streamer says the service is "still [in its] early days." Later this year, it plans to add titles like Hades to the service, along with a spinoff for Squid Game.

Somewhere in all this are Netflix's plans to go up from mobile to console and PC games. Unlike with its shows, it's presently unclear how to define a Netflix Game, a problem it'll have to figure out.

Update: This story has been updated with additional information on the GTA Trilogy's reported download numbers, per MobileGamer.