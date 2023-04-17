Halo veteran Joseph Staten joins Netflix Games as creative director

A full week after leaving Microsoft, Joseph Staten has jumped ship over to Netflix Games.

The longtime creative director/writer for the Halo franchise confirmed on Twitter that he's joined the game division of the popular streaming service, where he'll serve as a creative director. He said he joined Netflix because of his love for "collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures."

Stated also said that he's working on "a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP," indicating that Netflix does indeed plan to branch out beyond mobile platforms.

Netflix has been gradually building up its games section in recent months. In addition to various studio acquisitions, it's also opened offices in locations like California and Helsinki.

That California studio will be headed up by Chacko Sonny, who previously worked as an executive producer on the Overwatch franchise. However, it's not clear if Staten and Sonny will be working at the same studio, or if Netflix has established an office in Seattle, where Staten has operated while working on Halo over the years.