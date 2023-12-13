Netflix's popular K-drama Squid Game is expanding into video games.

While not much on it is currently known, the confirmed, it'll exist in the same continuity as the show. In it, players will "compete with others in games from the hit series."

Squid Game released in 2021 from South Korean creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and sees contestants play in popular children's games for money or die upon failure. Netflix is building it into a sub-franchise, making a video game the next natural extension.

The Squid Game project was name dropped alongside a larger post highlighting Netflix Games' plans for 2024 and beyond.

In 2024, the streamer will add titles like Dead Cells and Hades to its game library. It aims to release nearly 90 games on the service by year's end, one of which is an exclusive version of Sonic Mania Plus.

Netflix is playing the long (video) game

In the past, Netflix has adapted other popular series like Stranger Things into video game form. The streamer has also made moves in to make its game service more enticing by adding popular titles and controller support to the app.

Interestingly, there's no mention of the studio behind the Squid Game game. Since last year, the streamer has established (or acquired) various studios in its efforts to have a larger games presence.

Game veterans such as Microsoft alum Joe Staten and Blizzard Entertainment's Chacko Sonny have also signed on to make their own original games that are meant to stand in the triple-A space.

To that end, Netflix has said it has eyes to expand its games to consoles, PC, and the Cloud. And if there were any game to test the waters on that front, it would likely be one based on one of the popular shows it hasn't yet canceled.