Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto trilogy is stealing away to Netflix

Netflix has another sizable addition to its games lineup with Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The remastered collection is coming to Netflix Games on December 14 via iOS and Android, as well as the streamer's native mobile app.

In mid-October, a report indicated that Netflix struck a licensing deal with Rockstar to get an entry from the popular open-world franchise into its catalog. While Grand Theft Auto V has kept the franchise going for a decade, the remasters of the original games offer a chance to see how the series started and evolved over the decades.

The GTA Trilogy bundled Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. All three titles helped make the series what it is in some fashion, and though it initially launched in a rough state, Rockstar later patched and updated the games, in addition to re-listing their original versions.

Rockstar has already said it plans to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto in December, so adding the remasters to Netflix Games in the same relative timeframe is probably smart. Even if GTA 6 isn't out for another several months (or more), the remasters help keep the series in the conversation.

And with older Rockstar titles being added to the developer's GTA+ service, it's ensuring that the remasters specifically don't get lost in time in favor of GTA 5 ahead of GTA 6's release.