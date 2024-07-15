Embers' Murky Divers sells 100K Early Access copies in under a month

Within two weeks, the Early Access horror game Murky Divers has sold 100,000 copies after its launch in mid-June.

Per publisher Oro Interactive, the underwater co-op title has been a successful debut for it and developer Embers. It's such a get that founder Sam De Boeck said Oro will focus on "catchy, content-creator-focused games."

De Boeck specifically noted the publisher's interest in horror. No doubt this is inspired by the success of fellow scary co-op games Content Warning and Lethal Company, both of which have seen commercial and viral success this year.

For potential partners, De Boeck said Oro will take a "smaller-than-usual" revenue share. Citing Kowloon Nights' business strategy, Oro will have no recoupment period and revenue goes to the developer first.

That last point is particularly noteworthy since not all publishers (big or small) are transparent with where the revenue goes. In May, EA reportedly diverted all of Immortals of Aveum's net revenue to developer Ascendant Studios, but that information was later scrubbed and not mentioned again.

"[Developers] keep IP and sequel rights, and creative and business decisions are theirs to make," said De Boeck. "All sources of revenue flow directly to the studio before sharing with us, eliminating delays in payments. All marketing activities focus on the studio and the game and not on us."

For anyone curious about Oro as a potential partner, more information can be found here.