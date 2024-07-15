Sponsored By

Embers' Murky Divers sells 100K Early Access copies in under a month

The co-op horror game is the start of publisher Oro Interactive's focus toward "content-creator-focused horror games."

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from the 2024 Early Access game Murky Divers.
Image via Embers/Oro Interactive.

Within two weeks, the Early Access horror game Murky Divers has sold 100,000 copies after its launch in mid-June.

Per publisher Oro Interactive, the underwater co-op title has been a successful debut for it and developer Embers. It's such a get that founder Sam De Boeck said Oro will focus on "catchy, content-creator-focused games."

De Boeck specifically noted the publisher's interest in horror. No doubt this is inspired by the success of fellow scary co-op games Content Warning and Lethal Company, both of which have seen commercial and viral success this year.

For potential partners, De Boeck said Oro will take a "smaller-than-usual" revenue share. Citing Kowloon Nights' business strategy, Oro will have no recoupment period and revenue goes to the developer first.

That last point is particularly noteworthy since not all publishers (big or small) are transparent with where the revenue goes. In May, EA reportedly diverted all of Immortals of Aveum's net revenue to developer Ascendant Studios, but that information was later scrubbed and not mentioned again.

"[Developers] keep IP and sequel rights, and creative and business decisions are theirs to make," said De Boeck. "All sources of revenue flow directly to the studio before sharing with us, eliminating delays in payments. All marketing activities focus on the studio and the game and not on us."

For anyone curious about Oro as a potential partner, more information can be found here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from the 2024 Early Access game Murky Divers.
Business
Embers' Murky Divers sells 100K Early Access copies in under a monthEmbers' Murky Divers sells 100K Early Access copies in under a month
byJustin Carter
Jul 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Screenshot of Big Ben in the "Fallout London" mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4.
Business
Major Fallout 4 mod can't be played on Epic Game Store versions of the gameMajor Fallout 4 mod can't be played on Epic Game Store versions of the game
byJustin Carter
Jul 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
SKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilitiesSKALD: Against the Black Priory is an old school CRPG with modern sensibilities
byJoel Couture
Jul 11, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for SharingBook Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for Sharing
byIoana-Iulia Cazacu
Jul 9, 2024
25 Min Read
A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound EffectsGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects
byWinifred Phillips
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep dive: The design and implementation of object poolsDeep dive: The design and implementation of object pools
byHerman Tulleken
Jul 15, 2024
23 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan