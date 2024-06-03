Sponsored By

Content Warning sells 2.2 million copies, nets 8.8M players in two months

The co-op horror game got off to a good start by launching as a free-to-keep game, and its fortunes have only improved since.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 3, 2024

Screenshot of the player characters in Content Warning.
Image via Landfall Games.

Landfall Games revealed Content Warning has hit a pair of new milestones. In the two months since it launched, the co-op horror game has garnered 8.8 million players and sold 2.2 million copies.

According to the publisher, the player count makes Content Warning one of its most successful titles. Also in the running are 2017's Stick Fight: The Game and potentially Tabs from 2021.

The two milestones go somewhat hand-in-hand since at launch, Content Warning opened as a free-to-keep game for a full day. In turn, 6.2 million players picked it up, and it started at nearly 205,000 concurrent players.

Two weeks later, it would go on to actually sell 1 million copies. Being only $8 and having word of mouth from its free opening day paid off.

At the time of launch, the developers called it a "real treat" to watch the game pick up steam on social media. "We are so happy that we've managed to create something that makes people have fun together," the team wrote.

Content Warning's story may not be over, as Landfall hinted the game could soon make its way to consoles.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

