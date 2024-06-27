Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree sales top 5 million in three days

Within its first three days of release, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree topped 5 million copies in sales.

FromSoftware's one and only expansion for its 2022 hit started off strong, with the milestone deemed the result of "tremendous support from players all over the world, to whom we express our heartfelt gratitude."

"To the many who tread the path left by Kindly Miquella, we extend our heartfelt gratitude," it added.

When Elden Ring's base version released two years ago, it sold 12 million copies within a month. With critical acclaim and strong word of mouth, it's gone on to net 25 million copies and players, and was a big driver for Bandai Namco's 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The expansion met similar acclaim, and further shows how much FromSoftware's profile has grown in the past 15 years.

Where does Elden Ring go from here?

Ahead of Erdtree's release, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki indicated there was a possibility for more Elden Ring in the future. He confirmed there were no plans for a second expansion or sequel, but kept the door open for something down the line.

Whatever form that takes, phones may be a part of those plans. Earlier this year, it was reported that Tencent was developing a mobile spinoff, but it's unclear where it stands now as the tech giant is looking to distance itself from licensed titles.

More recently, Miyazaki said he would be open to Elden Ring getting a movie adaptation, but such a project would need a "very strong partner" to tackle those efforts.