Sponsored By

Report: Tencent wants to replicate Genshin Impact success with mobile version of Elden Ring

The project has reportedly been in development since 2022 but is making slow progress.

Chris Kerr

February 6, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Elden Ring
Image via FromSoftware

Tencent is working on a mobile version of Elden Ring after securing the licensing rights from developer FromSoftware in 2022.

That's according to a report from Reuters, which claims Tencent is hoping to bring the title to smartphones by turning it into a free-to-play experience with in-app purchases.

It's claimed Tencent is hoping to mimic the success of Genshin Impact. Sensor Tower estimates the open-world action-RPG has earned billions of dollars for rival studio MiHoYo, so it's not hard to imagine why Tencent wants to find a competitor.

Three people familiar with Tencent's unannounced Elden Ring project said the company allocated a few dozen people to develop a prototype in 2022, shortly after it bought a 16 percent stake in FromSoftware. Progress, however, has reportedly been slow.

Tencent and FromSoftware didn't respond when approached for comment by Reuters.

Could Elden Ring mimic Genshin Impact on mobile?

Elden Ring sold 20 million copies during its first year on shelves and was inundated with awards. The project was spearheaded by FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George R. R. Martin and successfully pulled the souls-like genre into a fully open-world.

Tencent has seemingly tried and failed to bring another major franchise to smartphones in recent years, with another Reuters report indicating the company recently scrapped an unannounced Nier mobile game that had been in development for two years.

It was suggested that a rights dispute with Square Enix was a major sticking point for Tencent, and ultimately resulted in the Chinese company abandoning its Nier adaptation.

Tencent remains one of the most influential companies in the game industry. Yet, despite purchasing and investing heavily in major studios like Epic Games, Riot Games, Remedy, and Techland, company CEO Pony Ma recently told onlookers at Tencent's annual meeting that it felt like the conglomerate's game business "achieved nothing" in 2023.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Switch OLED Model on a stylised background
Business
Nintendo Switch nears 140 million lifetime sales, tops 122 million annual playing usersNintendo Switch nears 140 million lifetime sales, tops 122 million annual playing users
byChris Kerr
Feb 6, 2024
3 Min Read
Logo for indie developer Crop Circle Games.
Business
Indie dev Crop Circle Games appears to be laying off staffIndie dev Crop Circle Games appears to be laying off staff
byJustin Carter
Feb 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024