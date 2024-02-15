Sponsored By

Tekken 8 is selling quite well, but not enough to make up for Bandai Namco's current Elden Ring-sized void.

Justin Carter

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama in Tekken 8.
Image via Bandai Namco.

At a Glance

  • The future for Bandai Namco will involve being a little more frugal and choosy with what projecs it continues development on.

Bandai Namco's third-quarter earnings report for 2023-2024's fiscal year shows the company hit a downturn in its video game division.

For the nine-month period ending in December 2023, the publisher posted 263.0 million yen (or $1.75 million). It's an 8.9 percent decline from the 288.57 million yen in the same period for 2022-2023.

Likewise, operating profit was 1.61 million yen, a sharp falloff of 96.5 percent from 2022-23's 46.64 milllion yen.

A bright spot came in Tekken 8, which released in late January. Per VGC, Bandai Namco said in its conference call the fighting game has exceeded projections and sold 2 million copies thus far.

To compare, Tekken 7's home version hit that milestone two months after its 2017 launch. In light of Tekken 8's fast growth, Bandai Namco expects sales to grow in 2024-2025's fiscal year.

Bandai Namco starts to tighten its wallet

At its conference call, the publisher partially credited Elden Ring for its current dropoff. FromSoftware's fantasy RPG sold very well last fiscal year, and Bandai Namco's 2023 slate didn't hit quite as strongly.

Even so, Bandai Namco stressed that Armored Core 6 was "popular," and that Dragon Ball and One Piece games have held their ground.

Looking ahead, Bandai Namco indicated it'd be more selective about what it releases. To prove its point, a spokesperson revealed five unannounced projects were quietly canceled.

It was further revealed Bandai Namco has changed its development process. There are now "stricter standards" for continuing a project, along with changes on how the company tracks development costs.

Speaking candidly, the rep said it was "considering the best way to optimize our titles by classification, such as strategic worldwide titles and casual titles for light users.”

Yesterday, Sony president Hiroki Totoki said studios need to be better at being businesses. His comments focused on budget and development schedules, and he all but said the cost of making games was too high.

Bandai Namco shares his sentiment and stressed it would "examine our development system carefully, and strengthen development with an emphasis on quality.”

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.
Business
Xbox confirms multiplatform push for four first-party gamesXbox confirms multiplatform push for four first-party games
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Metro Exodus.
Business
Metro Exodus hits 10 million copies soldMetro Exodus hits 10 million copies sold
byJustin Carter
Feb 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on the Xbox Podcast.
Console
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?

Feb 15, 2024

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024