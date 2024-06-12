Sponsored By

Elden Ring tops 25 million in players and sales ahead of expansion launch

From players to purchases, Elden Ring continues to be FromSoftware's biggest title to date.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 12, 2024

Key art for Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree expansion.
Image via FromSoftware/Bandai Namco.

FromSoftware has revealed that Elden Ring has crossed a new sales milestone of over 25 million copies. Just a few months ago, in February, on the day of its two-year anniversary, it had sold 23 million units.

The fantasy RPG has been a consistently strong seller since its launch in 2022. But the new number takes on extra significance due to the launch of its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on June 21.

Similarly, Elden Ring's player count has now reached 25 million players across all systems. To this, FromSoftware thanked players "for your passion and support. We have come a long way together."

Erdtree will be the game's one and only expansion, and its release will likely grow its already larger player base and sales. But in February, FromSoftware said it'd keep making "various ways for players to enjoy the world of Elden Ring in the future."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

