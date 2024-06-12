Elden Ring tops 25 million in players and sales ahead of expansion launch

June 12, 2024
FromSoftware has revealed that Elden Ring has crossed a new sales milestone of over 25 million copies. Just a few months ago, in February, on the day of its two-year anniversary, it had sold 23 million units.
The fantasy RPG has been a consistently strong seller since its launch in 2022. But the new number takes on extra significance due to the launch of its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on June 21.
Similarly, Elden Ring's player count has now reached 25 million players across all systems. To this, FromSoftware thanked players "for your passion and support. We have come a long way together."
Erdtree will be the game's one and only expansion, and its release will likely grow its already larger player base and sales. But in February, FromSoftware said it'd keep making "various ways for players to enjoy the world of Elden Ring in the future."
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024