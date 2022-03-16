informa
Business
Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies worldwide

The open-world death simulator managed to hit that milestone in under a month.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 16, 2022
Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies worldwide in under a month.

Publisher Bandai Namco broke the news in a brief press release, and explained the open-world death simulator pulled in 1 million of those sales in Japan.

Elden Ring, which is the latest entry in FromSoftware's popular 'SoulsBorne' series, launched on February 25, 2022, for Xbox and PlayStation consoles and Windows PC.

Commenting on the milestone, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki said it's "astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring."

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team," he continued. "We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support."

