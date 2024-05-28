Dragon's Dogma II has sold 3 million copies in 2 months

Capcom's fantasy-RPG Dragon's Dogma II is a little over two months old, and it's now sold over three million copies. That puts it not too far off from Street Fighter 6's 3.3 million copies (as of March 31, 2024).

On Twitter, the developer thanked Arisen (aka players) who've "embarked on adventures! We are grateful for your continued support."

Dragon's Dogma II released in late March, and sold 2.5 million copies within the same timeframe. Hitting this new milestone has taken some time, but that doesn't detract from how well the sequel has done in fairly little time.

Capcom's strong showing

At launch, the game also became one of Capcom's biggest PC launches at over 200,000 concurrent players. Its continued success also forced the studio to change up its projections for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Dragon's Dogma II continues to outpace its predecessor. The first game, upon release in 2012, sold 1 million units in a month. Combined with the Dark Arisen expansion a few years later, it sold 7.9 million units by late 2023.

It's anyone's guess whether it'll surpass both those titles, but it's quite clear Dragon's Dogma as a franchise has a powerful audience that's more than willing to support it.