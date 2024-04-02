Sponsored By

The first Dragon's Dogma took a month to sell 1 million copies, but Dragon's Dogma II is surpassing its predecessor and then some.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 2, 2024

Screenshot of an Arisen in battle in Dragon's Dogma II.
Image via Capcom.

  • Dragon's Dogma II continues Capcom's incredibly strong run of releases throughout the 2020s.

Capcom's newest release, Dragon's Dogma II, has sold 2.5 million copies over two weeks after its release.

The fantasy-RPG released March 22 for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. On PC, it was a hit within hours of launch, since it opened to 200,000 concurrent Steam players.

2012's Dragon's Dogma took a month to sell 1 million copies. The sequel selling double that in about half the time speaks to how much that first game resonated, and how well Capcom's done at marketing this installment.

In the weeks since its release, Dragon's Dogma II has also come under fire for its microtransactions, which makes this success even more notable.

Additionally, Capcom revealed the larger Dragon's Dogma franchise has now sold 10 million copies. The bulk of that naturally belongs to the original game (and by extension, its 2013 expansion, Dark Arisen).

Capcom is having the time of its life right now

2023 was a big year for Capcom in terms of releases. Between Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and others, the developer's titles performed extremely well, resulting in its share price hitting an all-time high.

Even older games like Monster Hunter: World are continuing to perform fairly well ahead of their incoming follow-ups.

Whether this is its only big release for the year, Capcom has clearly hit a stride during the 2020s. The publisher looks set continue with Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025.

