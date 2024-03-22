Less than a day old, Dragon's Dogma II is off to a big start on Steam. Per SteamDB, the fantasy-RPG has a concurrent player peak of a little over 200,000 players at time of writing.

The near-milestone blazes past the peaks of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village. The 2023 remake opened to over 168,000 concurrent players, while the 2021 title saw over 106,000.

Wario64 notes Dragon's Dogma II may have set a new concurrent record specifically for single-player games by Capcom. Including multiplayer titles, it's currently behind the 231,360 peak of Monster Hunter Rise in 2022.

Capcom has positioned Dragon's Dogma II as one of (if not its only) big 2024 game. Beyond the fondness for the original cult classic, it helps the sequel's character creator launched as a free demo days before its full release.

Dragon's Dogma II isn't completely loved on PC

The game's player count is contrasted by its "Mostly Negative" Steam consensus, mainly owed to its microtransactions. Players can buy in-game items with real-world money (priced up to $5) instead of seeking them out in the world proper.

Effectively, they're time savers, similar to XP boosts in recent Assassin's Creed titles. Such microtransactions aren't really new for Capcom, which had similar items in Devil May Cry 5.

In regards to the game's technical and framerate issues, Capcom's already said it's at work on fixes. It's also looking at options for players to restart the game.