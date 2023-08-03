informa
Announcements
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Capcom's Okami franchise hits 4 million sales

Thank the hard work of the many Ōkami re-releases for the two-game series to reach this milestone.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 03, 2023
Amaterasu in the key art for Capcom's Ōkami HD.

A recent update to the sales data section of Capcom's website reveals the Ōkami series has surpassed 4 million sold units. As of June 30, 2023, the long-dormant franchise has crossed the threshold despite not having a new entry in over a decade. 

The original Ōkami first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii, and has gradually grown in popularity with HD remasters on successor consoles like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. The game's most recent releases were for the Nintendo Switch in 2018 and Amazon Luna in 2022. 

Outside of the original game, there was a single follow-up in the form of Ōkamiden. The game released on Nintendo DS in 2010 for Japan (and the following year everywhere else), and was specifically dubbed a spiritual successor to Ōkamirather than a full-on sequel. 

Capcom is working to keep its franchises in audiences' minds

Capcom's sales data provides a refreshed look at the performances for various franchises, from current heavy-hitters like Devil May Cry (which has sold 29 million copies) to those like Dead Rising (16 million), which have been put on ice for a few years (if not significantly longer). 

In early July, Capcom indicated it was looking at potentially revitalizing specifically Mega Man and Onimusha, two franchises that haven't received new installments in the last three to five years each. Respectively, both series have sold 40 million and 8.6 million copies.

Mega Man is particularly notable since earlier this year, a pair of remasters for the Battle Network sub-series sold over 1 million units. That arm of the franchise is over 20 years old, which goes to show that interest in Capcom's mascot still exists. 

Various titles from Capcom's history have an enduring legacy amongst audiences. Plenty of games prove that, such as Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and any Street Fighter title released prior to 2016, but the most famous example would certainly be Resident Evil 4

And when taking the recent remasters of the Ace Attorney series and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective into consideration, it's clear that Capcom wants to give all its franchises a fair shot at coming back. Usually that comes in the form of games (either new or remasters), and other times it means a movie or anime adaptation. 

When those chances may come for other series like Dead Rising or Lost Planet, and in what fashion, is another matter entirely. 

