Capcom boasts consistently strong mid-2023 quarter

Capcom has had a particularly strong 2023, and its newest financial report drives that home. In its writeup of 2023's first quarter (which ended on June 30, 2023), the Japanese developer saw consolidated net sales of 43.86 billion yen (or $312,256), up 73.8 percent from 23.23 billion yen during the same period in 2022.

There were similar increases in other areas. For games specifically (or "digital contents"), net sales were 37.9 billion yen, a 90.7 percent increase from the last year. Operating income hit 24.05 billion yen (up 99.4 percent), ordinary income was 25.87 billion yen (up 102 percent), and net income was 18.16 billion yen (up 101.6 percent).

All that success can be owed to various premium games released during the three-month period. As reported throughout June and July, Street Fighter 6 sold 2 million units; the remake of Resident Evil 4 did 5 million; and the two-volume remasters of Mega Man Battle Network hit 1.32 million units.



Of those three, Resident Evil 4 was said to have "significantly contributed" to Capcom's sales growth this quarter. The two Mega Man games are said to be the fifth-bestselling entry in the entire series, and have had a "steady popularity" since they released in April.

In total, 13.5 million units of home video game software was sold, which were mainly driven by Street Fighter 6.

Beyond the newer titles, Capcom highlighted its back catalog of games such as Monster Hunter Rise and the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2. Those catalog sales hit 9.8 million units, up from the 9 million of 2022's first quarter period.

Outside of the recently released Exoprimal and the remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, it appears that no other premium Capcom games will release this year. Pragmata was delayed indefinitely back in June, while other titles such as Dragon's Dogma II lack a firm release date.

