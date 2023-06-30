informa
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Monster Hunter Rise has topped 13 million sales worldwide

Sunbreak, an expansion for Rise that launched in June last year, has also surpassed 6 million sales.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 30, 2023
A screenshot from Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise has passed 13 million sales worldwide, while Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has now sold over 6 million copies.

Monster Hunter Rise launched in March 2021 and is the sixth mainline instalment in the long-running series. It's currently available on platforms including PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X | S.

Sunbreak is an expansion for Rise that debuted in June 2022, and has apparently been picked up by a good chunk players.

Monster (Hunter) sales

"To our global community, thank you. Your amazing support and passion for Monster Hunter is felt by everyone on the team," said Capcom in a social media post.

The Japanese publisher's latest fiscal report showed that Monster Hunter played a huge part in helping the company deliver record net sales and profits. Capcom described the contributions of key franchises, including Monster Hunter, as "significant."

Based on its current performance, the company expects cumulative software sales to surpass 45 million units by the end of the current fiscal year, and in the long-term believes it will eventually be capable of achieving 100 million annual unit sales.

ConsolePC

