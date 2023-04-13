Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment has launched a new charitable giving arm called Gearbox Gives.

According to the Gearbox Gives website, the nascent outfit will seek to harness the power of entertainment to "educate, inspire, and create."

More specifically, the company said it will partner with a wide variety of organizations on charitable, philanthropic, and volunteer opportunities, and hopes to create programs and initiatives that help drive social change and advocate for STEM education in the United States, Canada, and other regions around the globe.

Gearbox said it has a history of using its platform, games, and resources to advance social causes, having previously created Borderlands Science—a citizen science game that's being used to help map the human gut microbiome—and raised money for medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gearbox Gives executive director, Aaron Thibault, the company now wants to expand that "ongoing commitment to advance social good."

"The potential of entertainment and the Gearbox community is limitless," added Thibault. "Our work will support communities close to home and around the world, bolster access to high-quality STEM education, advance philanthropic efforts, and more."

The past year has been fairly productive (and lucrative) for Gearbox, which was snapped up by Embracer for $1.38 billion back in 2021.

In September 2022, the company said Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands "shattered" its target expectations, and described its performance as a "major victory" for the studio.

It has also expanded significantly in recent months, acquiring 3D tech company Captured Dimensions, purchasing the Risk of Rain franchise from Hopoo Games, and turning Eidos Shanghai (another one of parent company Embracer's recent purchases) into a newGearbox studio.

