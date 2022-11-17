informa
Announcements
Event
Business
Gearbox acquires Risk of Rain franchise from Hopoo Games

Gearbox said it will continue producing "world-class" Risk of Rain content.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 17, 2022
Risk_of_Rain_2.png

Gearbox has purchased the Risk of Rain franchise from developer Hopoo Games for an undisclosed fee.

Gearbox has previously worked with Hopoo to publish Risk of Rain 2, and said it intends to prove itself a worthy custodian of the franchise by continuing to produce "world-class content."

The Embracer-owned company explained it's currently working on bringing Risk of Rain 2 add-on Survivors of the Void to console, but said it also has a "very special passion project" in the works.

It's been a busy week for Gearbox. Just a few days ago, the company was gifted a new studio by parent company Embracer after Eidos Shanghai was rebranded as Gearbox Studio Shanghai to help the Borderlands developer expand into Asia.

Then, earlier today, Embracer revealed that Saints Row developer Volition will be made part of Gearbox after the reboot struggled to meet the company's full expectations.

The move represents the first time Embracer has passed a major studio between operating groups, with Volition having previously been a subsidiary of Deep Silver.

Gearbox was nabbed by Embracer in 2021 for $1.38 billion, and since then has been bolstered with the opening of Gearbox Publishing – formerly known as Perfect World – and the acquisition of Lost Boys Interactive.

