Gearbox acquires 3D tech company Captured Dimensions

Gearbox's purchase of Captured Dimensions marks the first game-related acquisition of 2023.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 04, 2023
Logo for game developer Gearbox Software.

Gearbox Software just announced the acquisition of Captured Dimensions for an undisclosed fee. The tech company specializes in 3D capture and reconstruction services, which Gearbox will use "to bring new internal development capabilities to upcoming Gearbox titles." 

Founded in 2012, Captured Dimensions does scanning for props, locations, and physical performers. The studio's work includes films (such as Logan and Venom) and video games, and Gearbox and 2K were among its most recent clients. 

"This deal brings a wealth of talent into the Gearbox family in several key areas, and I’m excited to welcome them," wrote Gearbox's chief business officer Sean Haran. "This acquisition brings incredible technology into the fold for future projects and enables further expansion of offerings to strategic partners across multiple business units.”

Captured Dimensions founder Jordan Williams added that the merger "gives us an incredible runway for growth and opportunity," and allows the studio to work with new partners. 

This acquisition of Captured Dimensions comes nearly a full year after Gearbox acquired game developer Lost Boys for an undisclosed fee. Similar to the tech company, Lost Boys was a collaborator with Gearbox on 2022's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

And towards the end of 2022, Gearbox's parent company Embracer Group converted Eidos Shanghai into a Gearbox subsidiary.

