Business
News

Behaviour Interactive acquires Dutch studio Codeglue

Behaviour Interactive continues its gradual growth into the UK by purchasing Codeglue.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 22, 2023
Dead by Daylight key art with characters on a poster

Throughout the year, Behaviour Interactive has been acquiring smaller studios, and it's now snatched up a third. The Dead by Daylight developer announced its purchase of Dutch developer Codeglue, which will now be known as Behaviour Rotterdam. 

According to co-founder Rémi Racine, the purchase "builds upon our strategic expansion into the UK by establishing our first presence in continental Europe." In February and July, Behaviour acquired SockMonkey and AntiMatter Games to function as its respective North and South UK studios.  

Behaviour Rotterdam

"The addition of Codeglue’s experienced team further enhances the capabilities of our world-class Services division," Racine continued. "We are always eager to pursue opportunities that align with Behaviour’s needs and culture, and Codeglue represented a clear match on both these fronts.”

As a studio, Codeglue has collaborated with developers such as Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun Trilogy's Steam version) and NIS America (Saviors of Sapphire Wings).

Peter de Jong, who will operate as the general manager for Rotterdam, said his studio "[has] always admired Behaviour’s work and culture. We are thrilled to be the newest chapter in their success story.”

