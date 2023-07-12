Behaviour Interactive establishes second UK studio

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced it's establishing a new studio in the United Kingdom. Located in Truro, Cornwall, the studio will be dubbed Behaviour UK - South and has been called "another step in the company’s European expansion."

It serves as Behaviour's second office in the region, following its acquisition of SockMonkey this past February. Sockmonkey has since been renamed Behaviour UK - North.

This new studio is said to be made up primarily of ex-staffers from UK studio AntiMatter Games, which was closed in May. Behaviour's executive VP of services Wayne Meazza explained that the studio "jumped at the opportunity to accelerate our strategic expansion by adding [Antimatter's] proven, experienced team."

Richard Barham, AntiMatter's CEO at the time of its closing, will serve as this new studio's general manager. "We feel very fortunate that we can maintain our home in beautiful Truro," he said, "and we look forward to welcoming new members to the team over the coming months and years."

"This represented a true win-win situation," continued Meazza, "particularly given how AntiMatter shared Behaviour’s well-established culture of collaborative ambition."

Like with the North team, Behaviour UK - South will "further enhance Behaviour’s industry-leading external development capabilities."