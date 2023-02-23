Behaviour Interactive buys UK co-development studio SockMonkey

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has acquired UK studio SockMonkey for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Middlesbrough, SockMonkey is a 45-person co-development and full-development studio that has worked on projects including Little Orpheus, Deliver us the Moon, and Prison Architect.

The deal marks Canada-based Behaviour's first European investment, and will see SockMonkey renamed as Behaviour UK–North.

Behaviour explained the rebranded studio will become part of its services division, which provides development services to clients including Microsoft, Sony, EA, Warner, Netflix, and Take-Two Interactive.

"We're delighted to add SockMonkey’s award-winning team to our industry-leading services division," said Behaviour CEO, Rémi Racine. "Like Seattle’s Midwinter Entertainment, which we acquired last year, SockMonkey is founded upon strong core values of innovation and collaboration. These values mirror our own and make SockMonkey a natural fit for our ambitious growth strategy."

The news comes as Behaviour prepares to launch its next major franchise, Meet Your Maker, on April 4, 2023.