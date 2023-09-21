Valheim has "crafted" 12 million sold copies

During its annual general meeting, Embracer revealed that Valheim has sold 12 million copies worldwide since its release over two years ago.

Valheim originally released in Early Access in February 2021, and reached 3 million sales in within as many weeks. By April 2022, Iron Gate Studio's survival game has reached 10 million copies, and is still in Early Access at time of writing. In March 2023, the game released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

When the 10 million benchmark was hit, publisher Coffee Stain (an Embracer subsidiary) said it had begun to look at Valheim as a potential franchise "over the next decade."

Outside of Valheim, Embracer also highlighted the sales of Ghost Ship Games' Deep Rock Galactic, which has reached 7 million copies. Unlike Valheim, the multiplayer shooter released on PC, Xbox (both the One and Series X|S), and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

In January 2023, Ghost Ship announced that Deep Rock had sold over 5.5 million copies since its 2018 launch, with 2.3 million of those sales coming from 2022. The console versions of the game released that year, and was available on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, Coffee Stain's Satisfactory has hit 5 million copies. The factory simulation game has been in Early Access since 2019 and over a year after release, had sold 1.3 million copies.