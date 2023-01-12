Deep Rock Galactic sold over 2.3 million copies in 2022

Deep Rock Galactic has sold over 5.5 million copies since launching in 2018, according to developer Ghost Ship Games.

An infographic shared by the studio and publisher Coffee Stain provided a candid look at the co-op shooter's sales performance, revealing that it sold over 2.3 million units in 2022 alone.

Ghost Ship also noted that 9.5 million units were claimed on PlayStation through PS Plus in January 2022, and said that over 750,000 new players joined Deep Rock Galactic on all Xbox platforms over the course of the year.

Over on Steam, Deep Rock Galactic pulled in 113,700 daily active users (DAU) on Valve's platform in 2022, an increase on the 75,500 DAUs it achieved in 2021. It also averaged 11,544 concurrent users, with a peak of 46,688 concurrent users.

Ghost Ship added that Deep Rock Galactic's user base has "almost tripled" since 2019, although it's worth pointing out that the title has since been made available on more platforms including Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.