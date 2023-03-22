informa
Business
News

Sonic Frontiers has sped past 3 million copies sold

Sonic's still running and still selling copies.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 22, 2023
Cover art for Sega's Sonic Frontiers, featuring Sonic the Hedgehog on a grind rail.

Sonic Frontiers has sold 3 million copies, according to Sega's Japanese Twitter. The milestone covers the game's worldwide release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in November 2022. 

Back in February, the game was already nearing that milestone at 2.9 million copies sold. Within its first month of release, it'd already sold 2.5 million, so it's quite clear that the hedgehog's newest outing has resonated with audiences. 

Sonic's media empire

Coming out the same year as the second live-action film and a Netflix show also likely helped the game. All three were intended as celebrations of the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Frontiers also has the distinction of being the first mainline entry in the long-running series since 2017's Sonic Forces. While a handful of spinoff titles and some remasters have come out between those two games, long gaps lead to more attention on a new primary entry for series. 

Prior to the game's release, Sega announced its intentions to keep Sonic Frontiers active with new updates featuring an in-game photo mode and DLC featuring additional player characters and story content. 

