Sonic Frontiers has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide

That total includes both physical and digital sales.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 13, 2022
A screenshot from Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide since launching in November.

That's according Sega, which explained that milestone includes sales of downloadable and physical software across all platforms.

For context, the game launched on November 8, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

The Japanese publisher added that it intends to continue supporting Sonic Frontiers with "free large-scale updates" that will add new elements, including additional modes and costumes, to the open world platformer.

"Sega will continue to strive to provide impressive experiences to customers around the world through the global development of excellent entertainment content," added the company in a (translated) press release.

Earlier this year, Sega reported that its video game business remained steady despite declining software sales, and pointed to the then-upcoming release of Sonic Frontiers as reason for optimism.

With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the performance of Sonic Frontiers has impacted the company's business when it releases its next fiscal report in February 2023.

